ED conducts nationwide searches in fake government job scam

The raids are underway from early morning at 15 locations across India. The agency's Patna Zonal office is conducting the search operations at three places in Bihar, two in West Bengal, four in Kerala, one in Tamil Nadu, one in Gujarat, and four in Uttar Pradesh in close coordination with state police forces.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:52 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted nationwide searches against an organised gang involved in a fake government job scam that duped aspirants by offering fraudulent appointments across multiple government departments.

The places being searched included Muzaffarpur (one) and Motihari (two) in Bihar; Kolkata (two) in West Bengal; one each in Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor and Kodur in Kerala; Chennai (one) in Tamil Nadu; Rajkot (one) in Gujarat; and Gorakhpur (two), Prayagraj (one) and Lucknow (one) in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said the scam, initially detected in the name of Indian Railways, was later found to have spread to over 40 government organisations and departments, including the Forest Department, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Post, Income Tax Department, High Courts, Public Works Department (PWD), Bihar Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Rajasthan Secretariat, among others.

The officials, privy to the case, said the investigations revealed that the accused used fake email accounts impersonating official government domains to issue forged appointment and joining letters. "To gain trust, they made initial salary payments for two to three months to some victims, who were placed in roles like RPF personnel, Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and Technicians in Indian Railways," they added. (ANI)

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

