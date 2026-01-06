Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's 'Phansi Ghar' Row: AAP Leaders Face Action

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee has recommended action against four AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for not appearing before it regarding the authenticity of a 'Phansi Ghar' on the Assembly premises. The issue involves a dispute between AAP and BJP over the site's historical significance.

The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has cast a spotlight on four prominent AAP leaders, recommending that actions be taken against them. Among those named is former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who, along with others, did not attend hearings regarding the contentious 'Phansi Ghar' on the Assembly grounds.

This controversy stems from a long-standing dispute between the AAP and BJP about a renovated section of the Delhi Assembly. The AAP argues it was a British-era execution chamber, renovated and unveiled in 2022, whereas the BJP maintains it was originally a tiffin room.

Despite requests for written comments, Kejriwal and the other party leaders filed for a legal respite, claiming procedural overreach. The Committee describes their absenteeism as contemptuous, urging the House to consider appropriate penalties while it continues its inquiry into the chamber's authenticity.

