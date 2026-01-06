Controversy Erupts Over Mumbai Civic Poll Nominations

In a significant development ahead of the Mumbai civic elections, eight candidates have approached the Bombay High Court. They allege that their nomination forms were rejected by the returning officer at the influence of BJP MLA and Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are slated for January 15, with the petitioners seeking an urgent court direction to accept their nominations. The forms for wards 224 to 227, submitted with all necessary documentation, were reportedly not accepted, allegedly due to pressure from Narwekar. The contested wards fall within his Colaba assembly constituency.

Opposition parties have also leveled accusations against Narwekar, claiming violations of the model code of conduct and CCTV tampering during the nomination process. Narwekar, however, dismisses these allegations as politically motivated. Meanwhile, his relatives are contending from adjacent wards.