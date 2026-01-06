Left Menu

The Uncertain Future of Ladakh: A Call for Unity

Minister Javed Rana expressed his belief that Ladakh would reunify with Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to demands for a separate state for Jammu, he emphasized alternatives are limited. The Centre's 2019 bifurcation of J-K into two Union territories and the abrogation of Article 370 were highlighted as pivotal events.

The Uncertain Future of Ladakh: A Call for Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's potential reunification with Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a topic of heated discussion, as expressed by Minister Javed Rana on Tuesday. He firmly believes that this reunification is imminent due to the lack of alternatives for the Centre.

While addressing reporters, Rana, who is the Minister for Jal Shakti, forest, ecology and environment, and Tribal Affairs, addressed the demands for a separate state in the Jammu region. He highlighted past territorial adjustments, including the 2019 bifurcation.

He emphasized, "The government of India doesn't have any other alternative," noting that recently divided regions face varied demands. The 2019 division into two Union territories and Article 370's abrogation were seen as key moments in this ongoing narrative.

