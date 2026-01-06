Delhi Assembly Leaders Face Action Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has recommended that four AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face consequences for not attending a session addressing the 'Phansi Ghar' authenticity issue.

The ongoing dispute between AAP and BJP centers on whether the renovated section in the Delhi Assembly is a British-era gallows chamber, as claimed by AAP, or merely a tiffin room, as asserted by the BJP.

Kejriwal and other leaders have legally challenged the Committee's authority. Nonetheless, the recommendation insists their absence constitutes contempt of the House, urging appropriate action against them.