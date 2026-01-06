Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Leaders Face Action Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee advises action against four AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for avoiding a session on the authenticity of a 'Phansi Ghar'. AAP and BJP dispute its historical significance. The leaders also question the Committee's jurisdiction and seek court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST
Delhi Assembly Leaders Face Action Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has recommended that four AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face consequences for not attending a session addressing the 'Phansi Ghar' authenticity issue.

The ongoing dispute between AAP and BJP centers on whether the renovated section in the Delhi Assembly is a British-era gallows chamber, as claimed by AAP, or merely a tiffin room, as asserted by the BJP.

Kejriwal and other leaders have legally challenged the Committee's authority. Nonetheless, the recommendation insists their absence constitutes contempt of the House, urging appropriate action against them.

