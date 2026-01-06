Delhi Assembly Leaders Face Action Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy
The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee advises action against four AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for avoiding a session on the authenticity of a 'Phansi Ghar'. AAP and BJP dispute its historical significance. The leaders also question the Committee's jurisdiction and seek court intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly has recommended that four AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, face consequences for not attending a session addressing the 'Phansi Ghar' authenticity issue.
The ongoing dispute between AAP and BJP centers on whether the renovated section in the Delhi Assembly is a British-era gallows chamber, as claimed by AAP, or merely a tiffin room, as asserted by the BJP.
Kejriwal and other leaders have legally challenged the Committee's authority. Nonetheless, the recommendation insists their absence constitutes contempt of the House, urging appropriate action against them.
ALSO READ
V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy
Electoral Roll Controversy: Sonia Gandhi's Citizenship Challenge
Ravindra Chavan Apologizes Amid Controversy Over Vilasrao Deshmukh Remarks
Controversy Over Measles Elimination Status in the U.S.
Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Derek O'Brien Challenges EC Procedures