Slovenia Sets Stage for Pivotal Parliamentary Elections

Slovenia's parliamentary elections are scheduled for March 22. President Natasa Pirc-Musar has called for this poll in the nation, marking a crucial period for its democracy. The current centre-left government led by Prime Minister Robert Golob faces opposition from Janez Jansa's SDS party.

Updated: 06-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:54 IST
Slovenia is set to hold its parliamentary elections on March 22, as President Natasa Pirc-Musar signed a decree to initiate the electoral process in the NATO and EU member state. Citizens will soon decide the future direction of the nation, with the elections likely to be closely contested.

The current government, a center-left coalition led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, includes members from the Freedom Movement party, Social Democrats, and the Left. However, opposition stems from populist former premier Janez Jansa, who leads the SDS party, remaining a potent political force.

President Pirc-Musar emphasizes the need for a swift formation of a new government post-elections. She plans to allocate the mandate to the candidate who secures 46 votes in the 90-member parliament. Additionally, she urges political representatives and media to maintain a calm pre-election atmosphere, focusing on societal solutions instead of divisions.

