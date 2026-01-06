Political Shifts in Brandenburg: Premier Woidke Eyes Minority Government

In a surprising political turn, the centre-left premier of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, announced his intention to helm a minority government. His decision comes after the coalition with the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) disintegrated, following repeated disputes and the resignation of key minister Robert Crumbach.

This development marks a significant shift in Brandenburg's political landscape, particularly affecting the region around Berlin. While the immediate national impact on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative coalition might be minimal, it highlights the growing instability in German politics, especially in the eastern states.

Premier Woidke has ruled out calling for new state elections and instead aims to negotiate with the Christian Democratic Union for a potential new coalition. The BSW, struggling with internal conflicts, has seen reduced political influence amidst a backdrop of waning support for traditional parties ahead of significant upcoming elections.