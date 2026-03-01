Left Menu

Conservation Milestone: Gharials and Turtles Released at Kuno National Park

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 53 gharials and 25 turtles at Kuno National Park, being part of a conservation initiative. This move aligns with efforts to protect endangered species, alongside the successful cheetah reintroduction project. The released turtles belong to the three-striped roofed turtle species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:45 IST
In a significant stride for wildlife conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated the release of 53 gharials and 25 turtles at Kuno National Park, Sheopur district. The event was organized under the National Chambal Sanctuary framework as part of ongoing preservation efforts.

This initiative underscores the state government's commitment to protect endangered species, including the recent reintroduction of cheetahs at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With nine cheetahs arriving from Botswana last Saturday, the park is now home to 48 of these big cats.

Officials disclosed that the recent release includes 28 male and 25 female gharials, along with three-striped roofed turtles. Such endeavors aspire to bolster wildlife populations, promoting biodiversity within the region.

