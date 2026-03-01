Tensions Escalate After Khamenei's Death: A Call to Iranian Citizens

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an airstrike targeting Tehran. The incident has prompted an outcry from Iranian officials and sparked fears of further conflict in the region.

Following the airstrike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to seize the moment and rise against their government, describing it as a historic opportunity to break free from oppression. His comments come as both Israel and the US launched coordinated strikes against Iran over the weekend.

The assassination has provoked a strong response from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who described the attack as an open declaration of war against Muslims. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has threatened severe retaliation against Israel and the US, marking a dangerous turning point in regional relations.

