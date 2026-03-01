Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. and Israeli Actions, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, urging an immediate ceasefire and resumption of dialogue. He labeled it as a 'blatant killing of a sovereign leader' and admonished any regime change attempts. China also issued evacuations for its nationals in the region.

Updated: 01-03-2026 18:44 IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has strongly condemned the recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, describing them as unacceptable acts of aggression. In a statement on Sunday, Wang called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region.

Speaking with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Wang expressed disapproval of what he termed the 'blatant killing of a sovereign leader' and the incitement of regime change. The condemnation follows the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by U.S. forces on Saturday, an act which U.S. President Donald Trump has defended as a trigger for political change within Iran.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens in both Iran and Israel to relocate to safer areas, emphasizing the urgency of evacuation. The Chinese government criticized the military actions as violating international norms and warned Chinese nationals against traveling to the volatile region.

