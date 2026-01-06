Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Critiques TMC's Alleged Neglect of Tea Garden Workers

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the West Bengal government, alleging neglect of indigenous communities and tea garden workers, and accused them of protecting illegal immigrants. He highlighted issues in the tea industry and called on the government to pay pending salaries. Adhikari plans visits to affected areas, opposing land use changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:28 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Critiques TMC's Alleged Neglect of Tea Garden Workers
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday leveled strong accusations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of West Bengal. He claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has neglected the interests of indigenous communities and tea garden laborers while providing cover to illegal immigrants.

Adhikari drew attention to the dire state of some tea gardens where workers have not received salaries for months, arguing that communities like the Rajbanshis are ignored by the TMC because they do not constitute the party's political base. Painting a grim picture, he labeled tea gardens in north Bengal as "completely destroyed" under TMC's rule.

Allegations extended to the mismanagement of resources, as Adhikari criticized a newly passed law allowing the sale of tea garden lands for commercial purposes. He expressed concern over the welfare of tea garden workers, committing to local visits starting January 24 to push for their rights, and challenged the state government over voter list inclusions.

