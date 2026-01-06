School Fire Incident Puts Odisha Teachers' Salaries on Hold
The Odisha government suspended salaries for five teachers and issued notices to staff after four students suffered burn injuries in a school fire. An investigation is underway to assess any negligence, with the incident allegedly caused by students playing with inflammable materials. Further action may follow based on the inquiry's outcomes.
The Odisha government halted the salaries of five teachers and issued show-cause notices to staff following a fire incident at a Rayagada district high school that left four students with severe burns.
The School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, has demanded a detailed report and initiated a departmental inquiry to determine if negligence contributed to the unfortunate event.
Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started when students played with a bottle of thinner, an inflammable liquid, resulting in severe injuries. Authorities assure further actions contingent on inquiry results.
