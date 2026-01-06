School Fire Incident Puts Odisha Teachers' Salaries on Hold

The Odisha government halted the salaries of five teachers and issued show-cause notices to staff following a fire incident at a Rayagada district high school that left four students with severe burns.

The School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, has demanded a detailed report and initiated a departmental inquiry to determine if negligence contributed to the unfortunate event.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started when students played with a bottle of thinner, an inflammable liquid, resulting in severe injuries. Authorities assure further actions contingent on inquiry results.

(With inputs from agencies.)