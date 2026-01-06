Left Menu

Russia Backs Venezuela Amid U.S. Tensions

Russia supports Delcy Rodriguez as Venezuela's interim president amidst U.S. military actions against Nicolas Maduro. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes Venezuela's right to self-determination and vows continued support. Meanwhile, President Putin seeks to improve ties with the U.S. despite the conflict in Ukraine and recent U.S. actions in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:15 IST
Delcy Rodriguez

Russia has expressed support for Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as Venezuela's interim president, viewing it as a move toward stability amidst alleged external threats. The announcement underscores Russia's backing of Venezuela's sovereignty while omitting direct mention of U.S. actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized foreign interference, as the U.S. recently dispatched special forces to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Moscow reaffirmed its solidarity with Venezuela, pledging ongoing assistance.

President Vladimir Putin, who has refrained from criticizing President Trump since his return to office, remains focused on restoring U.S.-Russia relations and economic cooperation despite geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

