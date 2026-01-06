Russia has expressed support for Delcy Rodriguez's appointment as Venezuela's interim president, viewing it as a move toward stability amidst alleged external threats. The announcement underscores Russia's backing of Venezuela's sovereignty while omitting direct mention of U.S. actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized foreign interference, as the U.S. recently dispatched special forces to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Moscow reaffirmed its solidarity with Venezuela, pledging ongoing assistance.

President Vladimir Putin, who has refrained from criticizing President Trump since his return to office, remains focused on restoring U.S.-Russia relations and economic cooperation despite geopolitical tensions.

