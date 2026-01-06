Tariff Tension between Trump and Modi: A Diplomatic Dilemma

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is discontented with Washington's tariffs, which affect India's purchase of Russian oil, during the House GOP Member Retreat.

Trump recounted how Modi approached him to discuss the situation amid their ongoing diplomatic relationship. Despite the challenges posed by these tariffs, Trump highlighted India's considerable reduction in oil purchases from Russia.

Also mentioned was India's delayed acquisition of Apache helicopters, which has been pending for five years. According to Trump, India has ordered 68 Apaches, signaling a shift in defense procurement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)