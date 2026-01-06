Left Menu

Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

Major medical organizations are suing the U.S. government over new vaccine policies implemented under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. They claim these policies skew advisory panels toward vaccine skepticism, potentially lowering vaccination rates and increasing disease risk among children.

Updated: 06-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:51 IST
Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies
Several major medical organizations have been given the green light to move forward with their lawsuit against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's vaccine policies. A federal judge in Boston ruled in favor of these groups, allowing them to challenge policies they argue could result in lower vaccination rates.

The lawsuit targets the reconstitution of a key vaccine advisory panel, which these organizations claim has become biased toward vaccine skeptics. The panel's reshaping followed Kennedy's dismissal of 17 independent experts, raising concerns that it no longer meets the Federal Advisory Committee Act's balance requirements.

The ruling comes alongside a CDC decision to reduce the number of recommended vaccines for children, aligning with Kennedy's controversial stance against certain routine vaccinations. Health experts warn that these changes may expose more youth to preventable diseases, sparking further legal action from medical groups.

