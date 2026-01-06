Left Menu

Trump Urges GOP to Secure Midterms to Prevent Impeachment Threat

President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity for Republicans to win the 2026 midterm elections to avoid impeachment by Democrats. He addressed this concern during a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington, highlighting that all House seats and a third of Senate seats would be contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:21 IST
Amid growing political tensions, President Donald Trump has made a stark appeal to Republican lawmakers, urging them to secure victory in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. The President articulated his concerns about a potential impeachment threat posed by the Democrats should the Republicans falter in the elections.

Speaking at a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington, Trump expressed his apprehension over the possible consequences of losing the elections. He stated, "You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached."

The 2026 midterm elections are crucial, with all seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate's seats up for grabs. The implications of these elections carry significant weight, as they could determine the trajectory of Trump's political agenda amidst the ongoing partisan divide.

