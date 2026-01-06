Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur's Churachandpur district has firmly reiterated its stance against participating in the formation of the state government, advocating instead for a distinct administrative setup.

This call comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes that have claimed at least 260 lives since May 2023, embroiling the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups from the hills.

In a decisive meeting, the council resolved to pursue a separate Union Territory status under India's Constitution, while clarifying that any participation in state governance by individuals is not sanctioned by the council.