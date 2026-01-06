Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration
The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur's Churachandpur district has reiterated its demand for a separate administrative arrangement, refusing participation in the state government. This follows continued ethnic violence between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. Any individual's participation in the government is deemed personal and not backed by the council.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur's Churachandpur district has firmly reiterated its stance against participating in the formation of the state government, advocating instead for a distinct administrative setup.
This call comes amid ongoing ethnic clashes that have claimed at least 260 lives since May 2023, embroiling the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups from the hills.
In a decisive meeting, the council resolved to pursue a separate Union Territory status under India's Constitution, while clarifying that any participation in state governance by individuals is not sanctioned by the council.