Two Days of Mourning: Remembering the Fallen Cuban Soldiers

The Cuban government mourns the deaths of 32 military personnel killed during a U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Maduro. The deceased include high-ranking officers, serving as a reminder of the complex Cuban-Venezuelan relationship. The event has sparked international debate on U.S. military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:51 IST
The Cuban government announced Tuesday a period of mourning for 32 military personnel killed during a U.S.-led operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Released details reveal the fallen ranged in rank from colonels to captains, with ages spanning from 26 to 60.

The deceased were part of Cuba's Revolutionary Armed Forces and Ministry of the Interior, tasked with various unreported missions. Their bravery in combat was acknowledged in a government statement, which lauded their 'duty with dignity and heroism.'

This incident has intensified discussions about the U.S. military's role in Latin America, as well as the long-standing ties between Cuba and Venezuela. Protests and diplomatic outcry emerged following the U.S. strike, highlighting international divisions on the action.

