Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest Serving CM

In a historic achievement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially become the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing the record of the late Devaraj Urs. At 77, Siddaramaiah matched Urs' tenure of 2,792 days on January 6, amid growing political speculation.

Urs, remembered for his land reforms and commitment to social justice, held the position for two terms spanning a total of 2,113 days. As for Siddaramaiah, he was in office for 1,829 days in his first term and has currently served 963 days in his second term.

While completing his full term hangs in balance due to whispers of a power-sharing deal with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and his aides are optimistic. Supporters across the state marked this milestone with feasts celebrating his favorite dish, 'nati koli'.

(With inputs from agencies.)