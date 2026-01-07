Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest Serving CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become Karnataka's longest-serving CM, surpassing the previous record held by Devaraj Urs. After achieving this milestone, Siddaramaiah's tenure is closely watched amid speculation of a power-sharing agreement. Supporters celebrated his achievement with joyous feasts featuring his favorite 'nati koli'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:06 IST
Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest Serving CM
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially become the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing the record of the late Devaraj Urs. At 77, Siddaramaiah matched Urs' tenure of 2,792 days on January 6, amid growing political speculation.

Urs, remembered for his land reforms and commitment to social justice, held the position for two terms spanning a total of 2,113 days. As for Siddaramaiah, he was in office for 1,829 days in his first term and has currently served 963 days in his second term.

While completing his full term hangs in balance due to whispers of a power-sharing deal with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and his aides are optimistic. Supporters across the state marked this milestone with feasts celebrating his favorite dish, 'nati koli'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026