UPDATE 2-Japan chemical makers fall, China rivals jump after Beijing launches anti-dumping probe
Shares in Japanese chemical manufacturers fell on Thursday while those of their Chinese rivals jumped after China's commerce ministry said it is launching an anti-dumping probe into imports of chemicals used in chipmaking. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares dropped 3.4% in Tokyo trade.
Shin-Etsu Chemical shares dropped 3.4% in Tokyo trade. Mitsubishi Chemical lost 0.5%, in line with the benchmark index. A spokesperson for Shin-Etsu Chemical said the company is investigating the matter but added that, even if there were any impact on the company's revenue and expenditure, it would not be significant. Mitsubishi Chemical declined to comment.
Japanese companies have carved out a niche supplying high quality materials and equipment used in chipmaking. In China, shares of rival Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co jumped by their limit of 10%, as did shares in Hubei Heyuan Gas, which makes silicon-based function materials.
Shares in Jiangsu Nata Opto-Electronic Material rose 3%. The probe into imports from Japan of dichlorosilane comes amid strained ties between the two countries and as Beijing steps up efforts to become more self-sufficient in key technologies.
China this week also announced a ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan. Relations between the countries have deteriorated since Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response, a remark that Beijing said was "provocative."
Dichlorosilane is a precursor chemical mainly used in thin-film deposition processes in chip manufacturing. China said the probe was initiated at the request of its domestic producers, which claim volumes imported from Japan showed an overall upward trend from 2022 to 2024 while prices fell by a cumulative 31%, causing damage to their operations.
