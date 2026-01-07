Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP leader K Annamalai criticized Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy, claiming his remarks on the Thiruparankundram issue expose the DMK government's 'anti-Hindu' bias. Annamalai accused the DMK of disrespecting Hindu traditions and creating divisions, asserting the people of Tamil Nadu would soon respond to the government's actions.

Updated: 07-01-2026 13:14 IST
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments
BJP leader K Annamalai launched a sharp critique against Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy, accusing him of revealing the DMK government's 'anti-Hindu' tendencies through his remarks on the Thiruparankundram issue.

Annamalai reacted strongly against the statement by the Minister for Natural Resources, who advocated that 'corpses should only be burned in crematoriums and customs must not be altered.'

The BJP figure claimed that DMK leaders, including the Chief Minister, consistently show disrespect to the longstanding spiritual practices of Tamil Nadu's Hindus, while also questioning the DMK's attempts at disrupting societal peace and defying court verdicts.

