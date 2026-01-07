BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP leader K Annamalai launched a sharp critique against Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy, accusing him of revealing the DMK government's 'anti-Hindu' tendencies through his remarks on the Thiruparankundram issue.

Annamalai reacted strongly against the statement by the Minister for Natural Resources, who advocated that 'corpses should only be burned in crematoriums and customs must not be altered.'

The BJP figure claimed that DMK leaders, including the Chief Minister, consistently show disrespect to the longstanding spiritual practices of Tamil Nadu's Hindus, while also questioning the DMK's attempts at disrupting societal peace and defying court verdicts.

