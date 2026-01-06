BJP Hails Court Ruling in Madurai, Slams DMK's 'Anti-Hindu' Stance

The BJP on Tuesday praised a recent Madras High Court ruling that reaffirms an age-old tradition of lighting a lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai. The court's decision was characterized by the BJP as a repudiation of the opposition's 'appeasement policy' and a win for Hindu religious practices.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal condemned the ruling DMK government for their opposition to the practice, alleging a bias in favor of anti-Hindu sentiments and accusing the party of playing divisive politics. The minister stressed the BJP's commitment to maintaining India's secular nature and resisting efforts to divide citizens along religious lines.

Goyal underscored the significance of the court's decision by declaring it a major setback for the INDI alliance, which includes the DMK and Congress, who plan to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to remain vigilant against political agendas that threaten the nation's cohesion.