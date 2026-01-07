Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mistreatment of BJP Woman Functionary in Karnataka

A controversy has arisen in Karnataka over allegations that police disrobed a BJP woman functionary during an arrest. Police refute the claims, stating she undressed voluntarily and attacked officers. The incident, caught on video, has ignited political tensions, with opposing statements from government and BJP officials.

Updated: 07-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:07 IST
Karnataka finds itself at the center of a political storm following allegations that police disrobed a BJP woman leader during her arrest in connection with an attack on government officials. The police, however, dismiss these claims, stating she disrobed herself and attacked the officers, causing injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attributed the incident to the woman's actions, while the BJP maintains that their functionary was wrongfully stripped by the police, further intensifying the political friction. A video of the incident has gone viral, fueling the controversy nationwide.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar refuted the accusations, providing a detailed account of the events. He reported that several police officers were bitten, and a thorough investigation has been ordered. The BJP, meanwhile, accuses the Congress-led government of perpetuating hate politics, raising tensions in the region.

