BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Election Delays
BJP members, led by Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi, protested at several locations in Jharkhand against delays in holding urban local body (ULB) elections. They demanded the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for these elections. Marandi accused the Hemant Soren government of stalling the democratic process.
BJP workers, spearheaded by Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi, launched widespread protests across the state on Wednesday. They opposed the deferred urban local body (ULB) elections and demanded the adoption of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in upcoming civic polls.
Gathering at the Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, party activists voiced strong criticism against the JMM-led state government. Marandi accused the Hemant Soren administration of undermining citizens' democratic rights by postponing municipal elections. He alleged that bureaucratic actions were fostering corruption within municipal bodies.
Highlighting further delays, Marandi stated that ULB elections in Dhanbad, Chas, and multiple other areas were overdue since 2020, with Ranchi elections pending since April 2023. The BJP organized sit-in protests in 48 ULBs across Jharkhand, demanding prompt election scheduling through EVMs.
