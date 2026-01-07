Congress Pushes for Power Sharing in Tamil Nadu Politics

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty has defended the party's recent calls for a greater share in power within Tamil Nadu politics, emphasizing this as a critical step for growth. Speaking on Wednesday, Chakravarty addressed reporters about the importance of participating in power structures for the party's bright future.

Chakravarty's remarks come following earlier statements by Congress members advocating for coalition governance and increased influence ahead of the 2026 elections. This has sparked discussions about the party's relationship with its ally, the DMK, particularly after a meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay caused political ripples.

Chakravarty also responded to inquiries concerning Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu and claimed the BJP won't gain power locally, referencing Rahul Gandhi's statements. Additionally, Chakravarty highlighted Tamil Nadu's concerning debt situation under the current DMK government, comparing it with Uttar Pradesh, which has led to speculations of alliance tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)