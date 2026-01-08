Left Menu

US action in Venezuela: Kerala CM Vijayan criticises Centre''s stance

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:27 IST
US action in Venezuela: Kerala CM Vijayan criticises Centre''s stance
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Centre's response to US action in Venezuela, calling it ''weak and submissive.'' Speaking at a press conference here, the veteran Marxist leader said the world is witnessing unusual and dangerous developments, with the US ''violating Venezuela's sovereignty'' and taking the head of that nation hostage.

He alleged that the US was attempting to overthrow an elected government and suffocate the people of Venezuela through economic sanctions.

Calling it a ''despicable intrusion and a heartless act,'' the CM said democratic-minded people across the world must raise their voices against such actions.

Warning that what happened in Venezuela could happen to any country tomorrow, Vijayan said the issue should concern everyone.

Drawing a comparison, he said, when Pakistani terrorists attacked Pahalgam, India sought global support and sent special delegations abroad to build international solidarity against terrorism.

''The same international support that India sought then is what the people of Venezuela deserve today,'' he said.

Vijayan criticised the Central government for failing to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs statement on the matter did not even mention the United States by name, accusing New Delhi of trying to trivialise the issue and display subservience to Washington.

He further said the Centre has been unable to even register a protest against the American President, whom he accused of repeatedly making statements that ''insult India and its sovereignty.'' Vijayan also aimed at the Congress, saying the party, which claims to be the main opposition force in the country, is following the same approach.

He alleged that even as the American President threatens to raise import tariffs against India, the Congress government in Telangana showed enthusiasm in naming a road after him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

 Global
2
Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

 India
3
Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

 India
4
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services briefly disrupted

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026