U.S. Maneuvers in Venezuela: A Game of Power and Influence

The U.S. is using diplomatic pressures on Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello to align with Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, while managing potential power shifts post-Maduro. With key figures targeted over allegations of corruption and narcotics, the U.S. eyes political stability favorable to American interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has placed Venezuela's hardline Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, on notice. Sources suggest that Cabello, accused of human rights abuses, could face sanctions or exile unless he cooperates with Interim President Delcy Rodriguez to maintain order following Nicolas Maduro's fall.

Rodríguez has appointed General Gustavo González López, a U.S. and EU sanctioned figure, as head of the Presidential Honor Guard. His appointment raises questions of whether it signals support or tension between Rodríguez and Cabello, known as the ruling party's strongman.

Amid concerns about a power vacuum, the U.S. is working with Maduro loyalists for a stable transition while planning for elections. Criticized as neocolonialism, Washington aims to secure oil interests and curb narcotics, with Rodriguez as a key transitional leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

