U.S. Maneuvers in Venezuela: A Game of Power and Influence

The Trump administration has placed Venezuela's hardline Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, on notice. Sources suggest that Cabello, accused of human rights abuses, could face sanctions or exile unless he cooperates with Interim President Delcy Rodriguez to maintain order following Nicolas Maduro's fall.

Rodríguez has appointed General Gustavo González López, a U.S. and EU sanctioned figure, as head of the Presidential Honor Guard. His appointment raises questions of whether it signals support or tension between Rodríguez and Cabello, known as the ruling party's strongman.

Amid concerns about a power vacuum, the U.S. is working with Maduro loyalists for a stable transition while planning for elections. Criticized as neocolonialism, Washington aims to secure oil interests and curb narcotics, with Rodriguez as a key transitional leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)