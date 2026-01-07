Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Steps Up

Delcy Rodriguez, previously vice president under Nicolas Maduro, becomes interim president of Venezuela amidst political turmoil. Her appointment has drawn international attention, especially following the controversial capture of Maduro by U.S. special forces. India and various nations express concern over the unfolding geopolitical situation in the region.

Political Turmoil in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Steps Up
  • Country:
  • India

Political upheaval engulfs Venezuela as Delcy Rodriguez, a former vice president, steps into the role of interim president amidst rising tensions. Rodriguez, who was appointed in a ceremony led by her brother Jorge Rodriguez, is known for her past interactions with Indian and international political figures.

The situation escalated recently when United States special forces captured former President Nicolas Maduro from his Caracas residence, leading to his extradition to face narco-terrorism charges in New York. This move has sparked international debate over its legality and ramifications for sovereignty and diplomacy.

Global responses have been mixed. While the U.S. administration under Donald Trump defends its actions, India has expressed deep concerns over the unilateral military operation, emphasizing the critical need for handling the situation in accordance with international law. Analysts continue to monitor the situation as it develops in the oil-rich South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

