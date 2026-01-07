Political Turmoil in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Steps Up

Political upheaval engulfs Venezuela as Delcy Rodriguez, a former vice president, steps into the role of interim president amidst rising tensions. Rodriguez, who was appointed in a ceremony led by her brother Jorge Rodriguez, is known for her past interactions with Indian and international political figures.

The situation escalated recently when United States special forces captured former President Nicolas Maduro from his Caracas residence, leading to his extradition to face narco-terrorism charges in New York. This move has sparked international debate over its legality and ramifications for sovereignty and diplomacy.

Global responses have been mixed. While the U.S. administration under Donald Trump defends its actions, India has expressed deep concerns over the unilateral military operation, emphasizing the critical need for handling the situation in accordance with international law. Analysts continue to monitor the situation as it develops in the oil-rich South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)