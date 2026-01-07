Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Fundamental Forces Stirring in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about increasing fundamentalist activities in the state as assembly polls near. In discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sarma called for unity and peace, highlighting the apprehension of individuals linked to Bangladesh-based groups aiming to destabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhakuakhana | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:17 IST
Rising Tensions: Fundamental Forces Stirring in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over fundamentalist elements, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the state's security situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The talks come as assembly elections approach, raising the stakes for maintaining peace.

Addressing reporters, Sarma emphasized the need for unity, pointing out that fundamental forces seeking to destabilize Assam have become increasingly active. He noted the state's tranquility over the past years but cautioned against complacency during this critical period.

Recent arrests linked to Bangladesh-based groups reflect ongoing cross-border tensions. Sarma warned of potential sleeper cells and underscored the importance of vigilance as the political landscape shifts in both Assam and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tensions Rise: U.S. Moves to Control Venezuelan Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensio...

 Global
3
Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

Alaska Airlines Soars with Historic Boeing Order

 United States
4
Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

Supreme Court Upholds Arbitral Independence, Limiting Judicial Intrusion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026