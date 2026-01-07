Rising Tensions: Fundamental Forces Stirring in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about increasing fundamentalist activities in the state as assembly polls near. In discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sarma called for unity and peace, highlighting the apprehension of individuals linked to Bangladesh-based groups aiming to destabilize the region.
Amid rising concerns over fundamentalist elements, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the state's security situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The talks come as assembly elections approach, raising the stakes for maintaining peace.
Addressing reporters, Sarma emphasized the need for unity, pointing out that fundamental forces seeking to destabilize Assam have become increasingly active. He noted the state's tranquility over the past years but cautioned against complacency during this critical period.
Recent arrests linked to Bangladesh-based groups reflect ongoing cross-border tensions. Sarma warned of potential sleeper cells and underscored the importance of vigilance as the political landscape shifts in both Assam and Bangladesh.
