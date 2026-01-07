Spain Unaware of French Plans for Greenland Amid US Threats
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, stated that Spain was unaware of any plans by France regarding Greenland. This follows France's announcement of discussions with European partners about a response to potential US actions to take over Greenland. The minister also commented on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, declared on Wednesday that Spain was not informed of any specific French plan concerning Greenland. His remarks came after France mentioned consulting with European allies on a potential response to the United States' threat to take over Greenland.
During a news briefing following a cabinet meeting, Albares emphasized, "We are not aware of a plan by the French in Greenland, nor that one has been shared with other European partners."
Additionally, Albares addressed the current situation in Ukraine, noting that countries negotiating for peace were still distant from reaching a concrete peace plan, with only a vague outline of ideas being formulated at this stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions
Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter