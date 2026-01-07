Spain Unaware of French Plans for Greenland Amid US Threats

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, declared on Wednesday that Spain was not informed of any specific French plan concerning Greenland. His remarks came after France mentioned consulting with European allies on a potential response to the United States' threat to take over Greenland.

During a news briefing following a cabinet meeting, Albares emphasized, "We are not aware of a plan by the French in Greenland, nor that one has been shared with other European partners."

Additionally, Albares addressed the current situation in Ukraine, noting that countries negotiating for peace were still distant from reaching a concrete peace plan, with only a vague outline of ideas being formulated at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)