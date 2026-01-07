Unexpected Alliances: BJP's Controversial Coalition with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra

In a startling political twist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has forged pre-poll alliances with arch-rivals Congress and AIMIM in two Maharashtra municipal councils, sparking backlash from state leadership across party lines. The controversial decision has reportedly not received endorsement from BJP's central leadership, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised disciplinary action against those responsible.

The alliance, formed under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi,' enabled BJP to secure control of Ambernath Municipal Council, sidelining ally Shiv Sena. In a parallel move in Akot, BJP teamed up with AIMIM and other parties, consolidating power while leaving opposition factions bemused and critics questioning the ethics of such partnerships.

Repercussions have been swift; the Congress suspended 12 councillors in Ambernath, while criticism from Shiv Sena labeled the alliances as breaches of traditional 'coalition dharma.' As the political landscape shifts, stakeholders within the BJP are now grappling with the internal and external fallout of these surprising political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)