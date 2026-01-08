Left Menu

"AIADMK led alliance will form Govt, no place for Panneerselvam": Edappadi Palaniswamy after meeting Amit Shah

Palaniswami expressed the possibility of National Democratic Alliance's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, adding that he is holding talks with other parties regarding an alliance.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:22 IST
AIADMK general secretary E Palaniswami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and apprised him of the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami expressed the possibility of National Democratic Alliance's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, adding that he is holding talks with other parties regarding an alliance.

"I met Union HM Amit Shah at his residence at 9 PM yesterday. I spoke to him about the political situation in Tamil Nadu and discussed the DMK regime coming to an end. AIADMK is holding talks with many parties regarding an alliance, and we, along with the alliance, will win and form the government in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami told reporters. The AIADMK general secretary further highlighted the rising crime rate in Tamil Nadu, adding that he was unable to meet Amit Shah during the Union Home Minister's visit to the state due to public meetings. Palaniswami reiterated his party's stance on the reinduction of O. Paneerselvam into the AIADMK, stating that Amit Shah has assured him he will not interfere in the party's internal affairs.

"After the DMK came to power, crime has increased a lot, and there is no security for women and children in their rule. When HM Amit Shah came to Tamil Nadu, I couldn't meet him there as I had public meetings there. There is no place for O. Panneerselvam, and regarding this, Amit Shah also has said he won't interfere in the party's personal issue," he said. Palaniswami stated that the Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined the NDA alliance, noting the possibility of additional parties joining the bloc.

"PMK has joined hands with AIADMK, and many more parties will join with us shortly. I can't say that openly now. Once everything is finalised, it will be revealed... In Tamil Nadu, the government will be formed led by AIADMK," he said. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

