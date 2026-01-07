Jharkhand Congress Addresses Key Policy Concerns
Jharkhand Congress leaders convened to discuss critical issues like PESA rules, urban local body elections, and misinformation campaigns. Concerns about flaws in the PESA rules were raised, with BJP criticism mounting. A campaign to protect MGNREGA and strategic appointments for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Congress convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday to tackle pressing topics such as PESA rules, the upcoming urban local body polls, and combating misinformation, according to a party leader.
During the meeting, participants including MLAs, district observers, and board members expressed their stances on key issues. State Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh emphasized the need to dispel rumors surrounding the newly implemented PESA rules.
The meeting also highlighted BJP criticisms of these rules, which they argue could undermine tribal rights. Additionally, a nationwide campaign titled 'Save MGNREGA' is planned, aimed at safeguarding the rural economy. Congress in-charge K Raju stressed the importance of appointing booth-level agents before the Special Intensive Revision process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Congress
- PESA
- urban polls
- misinformation
- Kamlesh
- BJP
- MGNREGA
- SIR
- tribal rights
ALSO READ
Unexpected Alliances: BJP Confronts Internal Rift in Maharashtra
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal
Nagaland BJP Advocates for Structured Approach with VB-G RAM G Initiative
Voter List Controversy: BJP's Push for Accuracy Amid Allegations
NCP Sounds the 'Alarm' in Civic Poll Campaign Against BJP