Vijayvargiya meets BJP's organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is embroiled in a controversy following his remarks on the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, on Thursday held discussions with the BJPs organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma at the party office here.The meeting took place in the lawn at the complex in the presence of media personnel.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is embroiled in a controversy following his remarks on the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, on Thursday held discussions with the BJP's organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma at the party office here.

The meeting took place in the lawn at the complex in the presence of media personnel. However, Vijayvargiya did not speak to the media after his meeting with Sharma.

Some leaders said Vijayvargiya had come to the state office as part of the regular programme for ministers to listen to the problems of party workers. Vijayvargiya also listened to the problems of the workers under this programme, they added.

After becoming MP BJP president, Hemant Khandelwal has implemented a system in which one minister sits at the state office every day to listen to the problems of party workers.

Vijayvargiya, the state urban development minister, had landed in controversy for using objectionable language on camera regarding the contaminated drinking water incident in the Bhagirathpura area.

After facing sharp criticism, he had expressed regret for his remarks.

Bhagirathpura is part of Vijayvargiya's Indore-1 assembly constituency.

According to health department figures, seven people have died so far due to the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, while local residents claim that 17 people have died.

Meanwhile, the Indore collector has distributed compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 affected families.

