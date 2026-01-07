Left Menu

Revitalizing Ties: Bangladesh's Interest in JF-17 Thunder Jets

Pakistan and Bangladesh are discussing the potential sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, marking a step towards stronger defense relations. Although Bangladesh hasn't confirmed the purchase, the talks focus on boosting operational cooperation, training, and capacity building between the air forces of both nations.

Updated: 07-01-2026 20:17 IST
In a landmark meeting, Pakistan and Bangladesh discussed the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, highlighting a significant step in strengthening defense ties. The discussions, held between top air force officials, reflect the deepening cooperation between the two South Asian nations.

The JF-17 Thunder, a single-engine combat jet developed jointly by China and Pakistan, has yet to be confirmed for purchase by Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the dialogue underscores Pakistan's commitment to enhancing Bangladesh's defense capabilities through comprehensive training programs and rapid support infrastructure.

This interaction symbolizes a warming of relations post the political shifts in Dhaka, aiming to build a strategic defense partnership amidst historical complexities. Chief of Air Staff from both nations emphasized mutual benefits, from operational collaboration to advanced aerospace training.

