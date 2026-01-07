European Allies Unite Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions
European allies, including France and Germany, are coordinating a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland. This move has raised concerns within NATO, prompting discussions on potential actions and support mechanisms for Denmark, the owner of the Arctic island.
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, confirmed the topic would be addressed with German and Polish counterparts, emphasizing the necessity of a united European response. Germany has expressed readiness to work with European nations and Denmark to devise a plan, although Denmark has not yet specified its needs for allied support.
Trump's Greenland ambitions, previously voiced in 2019, have resurfaced, with potential military strategies being discussed. However, European leaders assert that Greenland should remain under its people's stewardship, opposing any coercive measures for U.S. expansionist goals.
