European Allies Unite Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Allies, including France and Germany, are collaborating on how to address U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed claim on Greenland. This potential U.S. move threatens the stability of the NATO alliance, challenging its unity in the face of American ambitions.

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, confirmed the topic would be addressed with German and Polish counterparts, emphasizing the necessity of a united European response. Germany has expressed readiness to work with European nations and Denmark to devise a plan, although Denmark has not yet specified its needs for allied support.

Trump's Greenland ambitions, previously voiced in 2019, have resurfaced, with potential military strategies being discussed. However, European leaders assert that Greenland should remain under its people's stewardship, opposing any coercive measures for U.S. expansionist goals.

