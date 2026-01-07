Left Menu

Empowering Women: Odisha Congress' Call to Action

Odisha Congress is tasking its women wing to strengthen the party by inducting 100 new members each. The move aims to empower women to actively fight injustice and challenge the failure of the BJP in ensuring women's safety in the state.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:43 IST
In a bid to strengthen its ranks and champion women's rights, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has called on its women's wing to each recruit 100 new members. OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das emphasized the power and potential of proactive women in shaping society.

Das urged the Mahila Congress during their training program to be resilient like Indira Gandhi, a symbol of empowerment. He criticized the BJP's governance in Odisha, highlighting alarming rates of crimes against women such as rape and murder.

Meenakshi Bahinipati, state president of Mahila Congress, implored women to actively engage in politics by embodying figures of strength like Sita, Kali, and Durga. The goal is to spread the Congress message at the grassroots to pave the way for a change in government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

