Vice President Vance's Active Role in Venezuela Policy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Vice President JD Vance is actively involved in all policy areas, including Venezuela. At a news briefing, Leavitt dismissed reports suggesting Vance's hesitance due to his previous opposition to foreign entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:43 IST
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance is actively participating in all major policy decisions, including those concerning Venezuela.

Addressing the press at a news briefing, Leavitt countered reports suggesting Vance's reluctance to engage in Venezuela policy due to his historical stance against foreign involvement.

Her remarks aim to clarify the Vice President's position amidst rumors of internal division regarding foreign policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

