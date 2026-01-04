Trump's Bold Venezuela Offensive: An Unexpected Turn in U.S. Foreign Policy

President Donald Trump has taken an unexpected step by launching military action in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro, and potentially reshaping U.S. foreign policy. This move diverges sharply from Trump's previous stance of avoiding foreign intervention.

Announced during a midday news conference, Trump's decision leaves room for further military involvement in Venezuela. This includes the potential deployment of U.S. troops to ensure stability during a transition phase. However, this action has sparked criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans.

As Trump faces political scrutiny ahead of the November midterm elections, the ramifications of his Venezuela strategy remain to be seen. With the capture of Maduro, questions arise about the U.S.'s long-term commitment to Venezuelan politics and its impact on domestic priorities.