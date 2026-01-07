U.S. Greenland Ambitions Stir International Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he would engage in discussions with Danish officials next week. However, there were no indications that the U.S. will abandon President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

Recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela have heightened concerns in Denmark and among European nations that Greenland may face similar strategies. President Trump is actively exploring options for gaining control of the Arctic territory, despite objections from European allies.

Rubio stated that while military options are on the table for national security concerns, diplomatic channels are preferred, referencing past strategies in Venezuela. The prospect of a U.S. military takeover of Greenland could significantly impact the NATO alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)