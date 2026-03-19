Modi Pushes for Diplomacy Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia, engaging in telephonic discussions with leaders from Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman, and Malaysia. Modi called for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy while condemning the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of secure and free navigation through the critical Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming India's commitment to stability in the region. Modi also expressed appreciation for efforts to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals caught in the crossfire.

Leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim echoed Modi's call for peaceful resolutions. With the situation affecting several Gulf nations, Modi emphasized solidarity and continued coordination with international partners to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)