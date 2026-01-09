Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Bold Protest Against ED's Actions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's searches targeting I-PAC chief Pratik Jain. The protest, featuring senior party members and supporters, accuses the BJP-led central government of political vendetta, coinciding with the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets on Friday, leading a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the premises of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain.

Joined by senior Trinamool Congress leaders, ministers, and a throng of supporters, Banerjee commenced the march from the 8B Bus Stand area. The rally, highlighted by fervent slogans, accused the BJP-led central government of exploiting central agencies for 'political vendetta' ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Thursday saw a dramatic turn of events as Banerjee visited Jain's residence on Loudon Street during an ED search operation. She alleged that the agency aimed to confiscate confidential Trinamool Congress documents and data, far from any financial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

