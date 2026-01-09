Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes ED Raids, Praises Mamata Banerjee's Resilience

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her bravery amid ED raids on a political firm linked to TMC. Mufti criticized the increasing use of raids as political tools and warned against the potential communal impact of recent decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has publicly praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a 'tigress' who will not yield under pressure. This statement follows the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the I-PAC office and its director's residence, which have sparked political tension.

Mufti pointed out that such raids have become commonplace in Jammu and Kashmir, a trend now spreading across the country. She argued that the silence maintained by political parties during previous controversial actions, such as the revocation of Article 370, is now being mirrored nationwide.

Mufti also criticized decisions like the closure of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute and warned against dividing Jammu and Kashmir along religious lines, cautioning that such actions could embolden communal forces elsewhere. She urged political leaders to stand against these divisive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

