I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent
Political consultancy firm I-PAC reacts to Enforcement Directorate raids, calling it an 'unsettling precedent' amid West Bengal's electoral landscape. Despite challenges, I-PAC pledges cooperation while maintaining professional integrity. The TMC accuses ED of seizing sensitive political data in a controversial move resulting in legal actions from both parties.
- Country:
- India
The political consultancy firm I-PAC has described recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate as an 'unsettling precedent,' marking its first response to the ongoing controversy. The raids have caused political turbulence in West Bengal, where elections are imminent.
I-PAC, which provides consultancy to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed its determination to continue functioning 'unfazed and unperturbed.' The firm expressed its commitment to uphold integrity and emphasized ongoing cooperation with legal authorities.
As West Bengal approaches high-stakes elections, the firm, previously collaborating with various political entities, stands by its transparency and professionalism. Meanwhile, TMC's reaction, marked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unexpected interventions during the raids, highlights the political tensions surrounding the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
BJP won Maharashtra polls by stealing mandate with EC's help; they want to repeat it in Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
If someone tries to hit me politically, I get politically rejuvenated: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally against ED’s raids linked to I-PAC.