I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

The political consultancy firm I-PAC has described recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate as an 'unsettling precedent,' marking its first response to the ongoing controversy. The raids have caused political turbulence in West Bengal, where elections are imminent.

I-PAC, which provides consultancy to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed its determination to continue functioning 'unfazed and unperturbed.' The firm expressed its commitment to uphold integrity and emphasized ongoing cooperation with legal authorities.

As West Bengal approaches high-stakes elections, the firm, previously collaborating with various political entities, stands by its transparency and professionalism. Meanwhile, TMC's reaction, marked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unexpected interventions during the raids, highlights the political tensions surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)