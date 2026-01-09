Left Menu

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

Political consultancy firm I-PAC reacts to Enforcement Directorate raids, calling it an 'unsettling precedent' amid West Bengal's electoral landscape. Despite challenges, I-PAC pledges cooperation while maintaining professional integrity. The TMC accuses ED of seizing sensitive political data in a controversial move resulting in legal actions from both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:08 IST
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent
  • Country:
  • India

The political consultancy firm I-PAC has described recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate as an 'unsettling precedent,' marking its first response to the ongoing controversy. The raids have caused political turbulence in West Bengal, where elections are imminent.

I-PAC, which provides consultancy to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), affirmed its determination to continue functioning 'unfazed and unperturbed.' The firm expressed its commitment to uphold integrity and emphasized ongoing cooperation with legal authorities.

As West Bengal approaches high-stakes elections, the firm, previously collaborating with various political entities, stands by its transparency and professionalism. Meanwhile, TMC's reaction, marked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unexpected interventions during the raids, highlights the political tensions surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

 Global
2
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
3
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026