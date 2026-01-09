Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomacy in Europe
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tour of France and Luxembourg focused on global partnerships and strategic diplomacy. He met with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussed global developments, and addressed the Ambassadors’ Conference in France. His efforts highlight India's growing relationship with Europe ahead of Macron's visit to India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:46 IST
- Country:
- France
During his six-day European tour, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the strategic partnership between India and France.
At the Ambassadors' Conference in France, Jaishankar highlighted global shifts in trade, technology, and connectivity, signaling India's commitment to strengthening ties with Europe.
The minister's visit also included interactions with energy experts and Luxembourg's top officials, underlining India's strategic focus on multipolarity and stability in global politics and economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)