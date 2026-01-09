TMC vs. ED: A Legal Clash in Kolkata Intensifies

Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chairperson, intensified her legal battle with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by filing police complaints concerning recent raids on I-PAC, a political consultancy firm, and Prateek Jain's residence. The raids have sparked a heated legal and political confrontation in Kolkata.

Following the complaints, both the Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police have registered FIRs and initiated investigations. Simultaneously, the TMC has petitioned the Calcutta High Court, opposing the ED's alleged misuse of seized documents. They claim that the ED unlawfully confiscated sensitive political data vital for the upcoming elections.

As tensions rise, the ED maintains their actions are part of a legitimate money laundering investigation linked to a coal scam. They accuse Mamata Banerjee and state police of disrupting their investigation. The ED has approached the high court, seeking to transfer the case to the CBI, alleging interference from state authorities.

