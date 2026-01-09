Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar critiques the erosion of ideological commitment in politics amidst civic elections, accusing parties of prioritizing tactical maneuvers and inducements over core values. With local and civic elections looming, he highlights mismanagement in local governance, targeting the BJP's tenure and emphasizing the importance of addressing civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:47 IST
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concern over what he describes as a 'steady erosion' of ideological commitment across political parties. In a pointed interview with PTI, Pawar accused parties of abandoning core values in favor of tactical moves like poaching and coercion.

Speaking ahead of upcoming civic elections, Pawar continued his critique, taking aim at local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He alleged that money and muscle power have been misused, and pointed to the BJP's lack of vision, which he claims has led to a crisis in local governance despite substantial spending.

Pawar further alleged corruption during the BJP's leadership in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from 2017 to 2022, comparing it unfavorably to the NCP-led era. He stressed the importance of civic issues and clarified that discussions of a merger within the NCP exist only in media speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026