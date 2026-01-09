Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concern over what he describes as a 'steady erosion' of ideological commitment across political parties. In a pointed interview with PTI, Pawar accused parties of abandoning core values in favor of tactical moves like poaching and coercion.

Speaking ahead of upcoming civic elections, Pawar continued his critique, taking aim at local BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He alleged that money and muscle power have been misused, and pointed to the BJP's lack of vision, which he claims has led to a crisis in local governance despite substantial spending.

Pawar further alleged corruption during the BJP's leadership in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from 2017 to 2022, comparing it unfavorably to the NCP-led era. He stressed the importance of civic issues and clarified that discussions of a merger within the NCP exist only in media speculation.

