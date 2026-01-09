Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Ekta Parade' Tableaux Selection

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil raised concerns over the selection process for the 'Ekta Parade' tableaux, alleging favoritism and rule violations. He criticized the Union Home Ministry's choice of Pankaj Modi as a tableaux expert, claiming special favors and bypassing the tendering process in favor of select firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:00 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Ekta Parade' Tableaux Selection
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil raised serious questions regarding the selection process of tableaux for the 'Ekta Parade,' which celebrated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Gohil accused the Union Home Ministry of rule violations and favoritism in appointing Pankaj Modi as an expert.

Addressing a press conference, Gohil alleged that the Union Home Ministry extended special favors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Pankaj Modi, significantly enhancing his career.

He claimed the Home Ministry issued a circular bypassing the tendering process for collecting tableaux, ostensibly due to time constraints, appointing Modi after his retirement with a daily fee of Rs 10,000.

TRENDING

1
IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

 Germany
2
India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

 India
3
Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026