Controversy Erupts Over 'Ekta Parade' Tableaux Selection

On Friday, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil raised serious questions regarding the selection process of tableaux for the 'Ekta Parade,' which celebrated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Gohil accused the Union Home Ministry of rule violations and favoritism in appointing Pankaj Modi as an expert.

Addressing a press conference, Gohil alleged that the Union Home Ministry extended special favors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Pankaj Modi, significantly enhancing his career.

He claimed the Home Ministry issued a circular bypassing the tendering process for collecting tableaux, ostensibly due to time constraints, appointing Modi after his retirement with a daily fee of Rs 10,000.