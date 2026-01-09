Uddhav Thackeray Critiques BJP's Hindutva Commitments
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP's commitment to Hindutva, questioning its legitimacy and expressing concern over its acceptance of 'tainted' leaders. He draws attention to the Nashik Municipal Corporation's controversial plan to cut trees for the Kumbh Mela, questioning whether BJP's Hindutva is genuine or merely electoral rhetoric.
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed strong criticism toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the authenticity of its Hindutva ideology.
During a rally with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, Uddhav raised concerns over the party's acceptance of controversial figures and its impact on loyal BJP supporters.
He also condemned the Nashik Municipal Corporation's plan to cut trees for a 'sadhugram' in preparation for the Kumbh Mela, suggesting the move further questions BJP's commitment to its stated values.
