Shiv Sena Calls for Greater Investment in Bio-CNG and Offshore Gas

Milind Deora, a prominent Shiv Sena member, has made a compelling case for the Indian government to boost offshore gas exploration and invest in bio-CNG projects. Addressing the Upper House during discussions on the Appropriation bill, Deora emphasized the untapped potential of India's agricultural and municipal waste, which could generate 60 million tonnes of bio-gas annually, reducing the country's reliance on imported CNG and LNG.

On the health front, AAP member Swati Maliwal called for the legalization and enhancement of emergency medical services in India. She pointed out the country's dire need for well-equipped ambulances to service underprivileged and remote areas. Maliwal highlighted the inadequacy of existing services, noting that only a small fraction of ambulances are properly equipped.

Meanwhile, fiscal experts within the BJP praised the budget's fiscal discipline and economic stability, citing increased capital expenditure allocations. These funds are expected to catalyze infrastructure improvements across transport, health, and other sectors, while also generating employment opportunities for India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)